Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to “Equal Weight”

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.68. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Angelidis-Smith sold 33,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $1,017,692.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,982.28. This represents a 45.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,604 shares of company stock worth $1,655,085. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lemonade by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 1,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 436.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

