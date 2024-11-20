Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,600 ($109.14) and last traded at GBX 8,837.50 ($112.15), with a volume of 1646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,225 ($117.07).

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,056.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,410.69. The company has a market cap of £344.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 250 ($3.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 7,544.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mountview Estates

About Mountview Estates

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,250 ($117.39), for a total transaction of £314,500 ($399,111.68). Insiders own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

