Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,600 ($109.14) and last traded at GBX 8,837.50 ($112.15), with a volume of 1646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,225 ($117.07).
Mountview Estates Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,056.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,410.69. The company has a market cap of £344.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 250 ($3.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 7,544.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mountview Estates
About Mountview Estates
Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mountview Estates
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.