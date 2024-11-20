MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 602 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $413.98 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.79 and a 200 day moving average of $509.90. The company has a market cap of $491.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

