MWA Asset Management Acquires 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $533.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

