MWA Asset Management Has $384,000 Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $3,616,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 477.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $861,000.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $886.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

