MWA Asset Management Purchases 218 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.8% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

