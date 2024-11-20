MWA Asset Management Purchases 863 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,468,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,009,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.