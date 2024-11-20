NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 183,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 826,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NaaS Technology stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 1.72% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

