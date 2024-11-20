Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 12,075 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 1,223,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $81.08.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Nasdaq by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 39.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,213 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,181,000 after purchasing an additional 932,665 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
