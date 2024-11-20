Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $88.62. Approximately 20,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

Nestlé Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

