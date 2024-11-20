Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.76.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $871.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $743.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $874.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

