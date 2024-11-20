Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NXT
Nextracker Trading Down 2.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Nextracker by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.