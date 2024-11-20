Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 112.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 164.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $5,343,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 370,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIO by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

