NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 37,864,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 56,614,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

NIO Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

