Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NOC stock opened at $490.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $685,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.