Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831,554.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

