Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 591.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 8.3 %

INCY stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.04, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

