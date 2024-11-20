Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $452.58 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

