Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CFO Sells $15,930.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $15,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,544.50. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Northwest Pipe Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $528.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Pipe
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.