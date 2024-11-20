NS Partners Ltd Acquires 1,366 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.24.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

