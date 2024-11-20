NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 7% – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.62. 3,279,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,190,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $255,782.80. This trade represents a 89.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This trade represents a 25.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,293 shares of company stock worth $5,679,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 124,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.