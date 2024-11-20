Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 169472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
