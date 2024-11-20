Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 373,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

