Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 1,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Ocado Group Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
