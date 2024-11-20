Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONCT. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ONCT stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

