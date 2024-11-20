OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

