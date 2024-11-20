Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,923 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $478,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

