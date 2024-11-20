Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,472,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after buying an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after buying an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.