Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $534.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $541.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $494.04 and a 52 week high of $650.00.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

