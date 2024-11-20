Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

