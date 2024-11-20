Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $248.62 and last traded at $243.31, with a volume of 360117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.31.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,654,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

