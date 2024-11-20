Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.26-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12-9.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.260-6.390 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.61. 4,808,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.53 and a 200-day moving average of $338.02. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $258.17 and a twelve month high of $408.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $387.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 27.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

