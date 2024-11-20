Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 395 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $612.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $454.77 and a 12-month high of $626.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

