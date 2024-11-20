Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $16.57 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 32,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.53 and a 200-day moving average of $225.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.44 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.