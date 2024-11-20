Patrick Downey Acquires 166,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Downey acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,849.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 149,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.