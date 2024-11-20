Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Buys A$47,000.00 in Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00 ($30,718.95).
Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Hugh Warner acquired 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($32,026.14).
- On Monday, September 16th, Hugh Warner bought 129,571 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,534.99 ($2,964.04).
- On Friday, September 13th, Hugh Warner purchased 601,612 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,056.42 ($13,762.37).
