Payden & Rygel Has $18.07 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,372,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,960,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 958.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,316 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.95. 45,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,495. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.37 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.