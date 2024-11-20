PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,370 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $179,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

