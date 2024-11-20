PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 169.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

AerCap stock opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

