Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $14.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at $28,834,199.08. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

