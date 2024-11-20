Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells $276,923.28 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.7 %

PTON stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

