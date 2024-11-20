Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,039,316.41 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 445.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 350,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 286,268 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 58.8% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,221,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 452,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

