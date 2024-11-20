PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $151,749,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

