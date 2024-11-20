Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.
About Permanent TSB Group
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.
