Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,203 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,218,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 302,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 131,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares in the company, valued at $36,262,234.30. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at $67,973,248.52. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,331 shares of company stock worth $26,738,613 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

