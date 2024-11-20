Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on December 13th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $13.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,047. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $347.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

