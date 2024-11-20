PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $119,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.87 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

