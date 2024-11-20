PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 240,446 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $181,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

