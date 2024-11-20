PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $99.71 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $99,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 110.7% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 133.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $490.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.97 and its 200-day moving average is $486.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,183.41. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $685,273. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.