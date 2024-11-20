PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $81,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.83 and a 52-week high of $185.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

